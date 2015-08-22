MARSEILLE Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, the youngest member of the far right National Front's family trio of senior politicians, said on Saturday she was against the exclusion from the party of her grandfather Jean-Marie.
The declaration has the potential to heighten tensions within the party, which is reeling from a row dating back to April between Jean-Marie Le Pen, the party's founder, and Marine Le Pen, its leader and his daughter.
Last week the party's executive committee voted to exclude the 87-year-old over anti-Semitic remarks he made last year.
The move was its latest attempt to sideline him and bolster his daughter's prospects in the 2017 presidential election by shedding its anti-Semitic image. The former paratrooper said he would appeal. He has already thwarted through the courts several attempts to sideline him.
Maréchal-Le Pen, who is Marine's niece, is seen as a party leader in waiting.
"I was against the exclusion of my grandfather," she said during a visit to Digne-les-Bains in southeast France. "It opens to door to new problems."
