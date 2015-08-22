Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France's National Front party, embraces his granddaughter Marion Marechal-Le Pen (R) after she won a seat in the run-off round of the legislative elections in Carpentras June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French National Front party deputy Marion Marechal-Le Pen attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MARSEILLE Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, the youngest member of the far right National Front's family trio of senior politicians, said on Saturday she was against the exclusion from the party of her grandfather Jean-Marie.

The declaration has the potential to heighten tensions within the party, which is reeling from a row dating back to April between Jean-Marie Le Pen, the party's founder, and Marine Le Pen, its leader and his daughter.

Last week the party's executive committee voted to exclude the 87-year-old over anti-Semitic remarks he made last year.

The move was its latest attempt to sideline him and bolster his daughter's prospects in the 2017 presidential election by shedding its anti-Semitic image. The former paratrooper said he would appeal. He has already thwarted through the courts several attempts to sideline him.

Maréchal-Le Pen, who is Marine's niece, is seen as a party leader in waiting.

"I was against the exclusion of my grandfather," she said during a visit to Digne-les-Bains in southeast France. "It opens to door to new problems."

(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Dominic Evans)