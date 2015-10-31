French National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen speaks to journalists as she leaves the courthouse in Lyon, France, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot -

PARIS Far-right leader Marine Le Pen's approval rating has risen among those voters who describe themselves as right wing, one month ahead of regional elections, a BVA institute survey showed.

Le Pen, who is set to win control of France's northernmost area in December elections, saw her rating rise 5 percentage points to 52 percent among right-wing voters who were asked who they wanted to become more influential in political life.

The poll put her behind centre-right, former prime minister Alain Juppe, whose rating at the top of the list was stable.

The leader of the main conservative party, Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, was well behind with 39 percent.

