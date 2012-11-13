PARIS France's industry minister is leaning toward a deal with Libyan state oil company Tamoil to rescue France's oldest refinery after the collapse of its previous owner Petroplus, French daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday.

Arnaud Montebourg said earlier this month he had received a non-binding letter of interest from Libya's sovereign wealth fund to save the Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus from liquidation.

That follows the lodging of an improved offer by Dubai-based NetOil after a court in Rouen in northern France had rejected NetOil's initial bid on financial and technical grounds.

The court has reset to February 5, 2013, the new deadline to submit bids for the refinery.

Le Monde said Montebourg had been trying for several weeks to convince the Libyan Investment Authority to invest "several hundred million euros" in a state-controlled vehicle with France's FSI sovereign fund which would take over the plant.

It also said Montebourg did not rule out France helping Libya to explore for oil and set up a Tamoil-owned network of petrol stations in France.

"We could refine together, but also why not, extract together, distribute together, all options are on the table," the paper said Montebourg told members of Libya's general Congress.

Contacted by Reuters, Montebourg's press office had no immediate comment on the story.

Montebourg and France's foreign minister Laurent Fabius visited Tripoli on Monday, the latest in a series of high-level French political and business delegations to the OPEC member.

Montebourg is said to favour a Libyan scenario, because negotiations are from "state to state", according to Le Monde.

France spearheaded efforts to oust Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi last year.

