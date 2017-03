PARIS France said on Saturday it could confirm "with certainty" al Qaeda commander Abdelhamid Abou Zeid was killed in Mali in February.

"The president of the French Republic confirms with certainty the death of Abdelhamid Abou Zeid after an offensive by the French army in the Adrar des Ifoghas (mountains) in the North of Mali, at the end of February," the Elysee presidential palace said.

