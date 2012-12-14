Ten killed in hotel blaze in southeastern China
SHANGHAI A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official microblog on Saturday.
PARIS France's Budget Ministry on Friday denied a media report that Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac was to step down following allegations he had held a secret Swiss bank account.
French news website LyonMag said Cahuzac, who is leading a government crackdown on tax evasion, was to announce his resignation on Friday evening, and could be replaced by Pierre-Alain Muet, member of parliament for the Rhone district in southern France.
"We formally deny this information," sources close to the minister told Reuters.
Contacted by Reuters, a press spokeswoman for Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's office said Muet was not being considered for the post, and reiterated that Cahuzac was still budget minister.
Cahuzac has vigorously denied a report by the Mediapart news website which said he had held an account at Swiss bank UBS until the beginning of 2010.
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md./WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" on Friday in a feisty, campaign-style speech extolling robust nationalism to eager conservative activists.
PARIS French presidential challenger Francois Fillon will face a full judicial inquiry into allegations he paid family members for fake parliamentary jobs after the country's financial prosecutor said he was appointing a magistrate to lead a deeper probe.