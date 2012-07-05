2017 MTV Europe Music Awards to be held in 'musical epicenter' London
LONDON The MTV Europe Music Awards will take place in London this year, more than 20 years since the ceremony was last held in the British capital, channel MTV said on Tuesday.
PARIS Princess Caroline of Monaco has announced the engagement of her son Andrea Casiraghi to his long-time girlfriend Tatiana Santo Domingo, a half-Brazilian, half-Colombian heiress.
The statement from the Monaco palace did not set a date for the wedding, but Italian Vogue said the pair will marry in 2013.
Casiraghi, 28, is the grandson of the late Princess Grace (former U.S. film star Grace Kelly) and the eldest of Princess Caroline's three children by Stefano Casiraghi, who died in a tragic powerboat accident in 1990.
He frequently features in celebrity gossip magazines, alongside his sister Charlotte Casiraghi, and has been dating Santo Domingo, 28, for seven years since the pair met at boarding school in Paris.
The last wedding in the principality was that of Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco, who wed Charlene Wittstock in a lavish two-day ceremony in July 2011.
(Reporting By Vicky Buffery, editing by Paul Casciato)
LONDON The MTV Europe Music Awards will take place in London this year, more than 20 years since the ceremony was last held in the British capital, channel MTV said on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES YouTube and Walt Disney Co have cut their ties with influential Swedish social media star PewDiePie after he posted a series of videos deemed anti-Semitic.
LOS ANGELES Adele swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home statuettes for the top prizes - album, record and song of the year - in a shock, history-making victory over Beyonce on a night marked by political statements and emotional tributes.