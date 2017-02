PARIS French bond prices were little changed on Tuesday after Moody's announced a widely-expected downgrade of France's sovereign credit rating, while France's CAC 40 stock index was slightly lower.

The yield on 10-year French bonds was around 2.09 percent in early trading, slightly up from 2.08 percent on Tuesday. The spread to benchmark German Bunds was around 76 basis points, widening slightly from 72 basis points a day earlier.

The CAC 40 was down 0.4 percent in early trade, amid light losses by other European indices.

(Reporting By Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier)