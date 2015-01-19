RABAT Morocco wants immunity from prosecution in France for its officials as a condition of resuming judicial and security cooperation agreements with Paris, Moroccan foreign ministry sources said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Salahedine Mezouar will travel to France this week, state news agency MAP said, as the North African kingdom tries to resolve a year-old dispute with a country which is its former colonial ruler and a key backer.

Rabat suspended cooperation agreements in protest at French authorities' attempt to question Abdellatif Hammouchi, head of Morocco's DGST domestic intelligence service, over torture allegations while he was visiting Paris a year ago.

The judicial move had been prompted by lawsuits filed against the Moroccan official in France by Moroccan activists.

"Moroccan officials should have immunity on French soil. And we can always work out our differences through the diplomatic process," a Moroccan source said on Monday.

The DGST has often been accused by Moroccan and international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, of torturing activists and terrorism suspects, sometimes on behalf of the American CIA.

Morocco hopes for the continued support of France in the Western Sahara territorial dispute.

France wants intelligence from Morocco and other North African countries on terrorism suspects, an interest that has become more urgent after this month's killings at the Charlie Hebdo magazine and a Jewish store in Paris.

Amedy Coulibaly, killed by French police after taking hostages at the store, made several trips to Morocco in recent years, French media reported. Investigators want to know if those trips were linked to the Paris attacks.

"Judicial and police cooperation is not an option, but an absolute obligation. To find a solution to restore ties that should never have been cut with Morocco, I will go to Morocco soon," France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told the Senate, the upper house of the French parliament, this week.

