RABAT Morocco's justice minister will travel to Paris on Thursday to meet his French counterpart in an attempt to resolve a year-old crisis over security and judicial cooperation between the two countries, a Moroccan government source said.

Morocco suspended cooperation agreements in protest at French authorities' attempt to question the head of Morocco's DGST domestic intelligence service, over torture allegations while he was visiting Paris a year ago.

The judicial move had been prompted by lawsuits filed against the Moroccan official in France by Moroccan activists.

The minister, Mustapha Ramid, plans a visit to the French capital Paris on Thursday to discuss resuming cooperation agreements with French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira, the source said.

"It is confirmed now. He is going there on Thursday," the source added.

The DGST has often been accused by Moroccan and international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, of torturing activists and terrorism suspects, sometimes on behalf of the United States' CIA.

Morocco hopes for the continued support of France in the Western Sahara territorial dispute.

France wants intelligence from Morocco and other North African countries on terrorism suspects, an interest that has become more urgent after this month's killings at the Charlie Hebdo magazine and a Jewish store in Paris.

