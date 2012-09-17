LONDON Spain must decide for itself whether to seek an international bailout but the means are in place to help the country if it wants, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.

"This is a matter of sovereignty and we do not decide for the Spanish government," Moscovici said at a news conference in London. "We are available, the tools exist but they have to do that on their own."

Spain, which has been reluctant to ask for aid to which conditions including further austerity might be attached, told euro zone finance ministers on Friday it will set clear deadlines for structural reforms by the end of the month.

European diplomats said the move would pave the way for an aid request before long to help it tackle its debt pile.

If Spain were to secure a precautionary credit line from the European Stability Mechanism rescue fund, the ESM would be able to buy Spanish bonds at auction, while the European Central Bank would be free to intervene on secondary debt markets.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Nia Williams; Writing by Catherine Evans; Editing by Toby Chopra)