PARIS French Environment Minister Segolene Royal, who supervises transport issues, said on Thursday that a demand from toll road operators for a 2015 tariff hike was provocative and "unacceptable".

Motorway operators are seeking an average 0.6 percent rise in toll levies for 2015, according to initial figures seen by Reuters. The network is shared mainly between Vinci, Eiffage and Sanef, a unit of Spain's Abertis.

"I find the (hike) announcement somewhat unacceptable," Royal, told reporters on the fringes of the presidency's annual environmental conference. "Especially as we're currently in negotiations with them, so this is a sort of provocation."

The French state sets toll increases each year based on discussions with operators and taking into account inflation and planned investments. If the tariff rise is agreed, it would kick in next February and would be the lowest in five years.

But motorway operators are currently subject to harsh criticism from the cash-strapped Socialist government, which wants to revamp concession contracts it considers too generous.

Consumer group 40 millions d'automobilistes condemned the proposed hike. Royal said the government was seeking to change the rules of the game to get operators to return part of the "excess" money made from motorists.

The Asfa federation of motorway operators declined comment.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron is due to submit a draft bill on the sector next month. He has hinted at possible changes to the formula to calculate toll-road tariffs, but it is unclear if this could apply to existing contracts.[.

The proposed 2015 tariff increases would range from 0.27 percent to 1.13 percent. The highest hike would be for ASF, Vinci's motorway network in southern France, the data showed.

Tariffs on average rose 1.3 percent this year, after 2 percent in 2013, 2.5 percent in 2012 and 2.2 percent in 2011.

