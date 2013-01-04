Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from John Galiano on stage during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

PARIS British supermodel Naomi Campbell was mugged by two assailants who tried to steal her handbag in Paris in late November, the prosecutor's office and police said on Friday.

Campbell lodged a complaint with police after being attacked by two men on motorbikes in the capital's trendy Marais neighbourhood.

The men attempted to steal Campbell's bag from inside the car she was in on the evening of November 21, a police source said.

"There was an attempted robbery with violence," an official at the prosecutor's office said.

U.S. media reported that Campbell had suffered a knee injury in the attack and could require surgery.

A spokesman for Campbell declined to comment and Paris police could not give details of any injuries, saying Campbell had declined an offer to be examined by doctors at the police station.

The incident occurred a short distance from a bar where fashion designer John Galliano made headlines in early 2011 by making an anti-Semitic outburst at fellow drinkers.

Campbell, 42, has been convicted herself of assaults on her staff and on police officers and was ordered by one judge to attend anger management classes.

(Reporting by Lucien Libert; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Michael Roddy)