PARIS/NOUMEA France has asked religious mediators to defuse protests over rising air fares that have resulted in 4 dead and 23 wounded at the airport of Mare island, part of the South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia.

The conflict in the French territory, home to the world's largest nickel deposits, follow months of political instability triggered by the adoption of the indigenous Kanak flag alongside the French tricolour.

On Saturday, a group of 300 local residents who support the local Kanak leader Nidoish Naisseline, also the chairman of Air Caledonie, had tried to disband protesters who were asking for air fares to be cut.

The protesters had been blocking the airport of Mare island and airports of other South Caledonian islands since July 22. Police finally disbanded the Mare protest on Sunday.

The conflict, which local authorities say is partly driven by tribal disagreements, started with stone-throwing and escalated into gunfire, which led to the death of Naisseline's nephew.

"We must absolutely find a way to establish a dialogue to make sure peace is restored on the island of Mare," France's minister for overseas territories, Marie-Luce Penchard, told iTele television.

"This is the reason why we have decided to ask religious authorities to act as mediators."

Axel Urgin, French opposition Socialist party secretary in charge of overseas territories, said New Caledonia was suffering "worsening conditions and living costs, which keep rising in an unbearable fashion for most people and exacerbate social inequalities".

"Add to that endemic unemployment, in particular among the young in the Kanak community."

The territory, which has a population of 250,000, is the base of top nickel producer Societe le Nickel, owned by France's Eramet (ERMT.PA).

The archipelago saw fighting in the 1980s between independence supporters and those who wanted to remain French. An agreement was signed in 1988 on the sharing of power between local authorities and France.

New Caledonia is set to hold a referendum between 2014 and 2019 on full secession. French President Nicolas Sarkozy is scheduled to travel there at the end of August.

Air Caledonie said on Friday it was on the verge of going bust after accumulating losses of more than 1.2 million euros since the beginning of the protests. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Anne Pitoiset and Thierry Leveque; Editing by Kevin Liffey)