PARIS A French man has been freed almost a year after being kidnapped in Nigeria by Islamist militants, President Francois Hollande's office said on Sunday.

A source close to the French government and a Nigerian police official told Reuters the hostage, Francis Collomp, who is over 60, had escaped; but a source in the French foreign ministry denied that.

Collomp was seized when about 30 gunmen stormed his compound on December 19 in the northern Nigerian town of Rimi, close to the Niger border where al Qaeda's North African wing, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), operates.

"The president expresses his gratitude to the Nigerian authorities, with whom French authorities have collaborated closely on this decisive action," Hollande's statement said.

Nigerian Police commissioner Olufemi Adenaike told Reuters Collomp had been moved to the town of Zaria, in northern Nigeria, in the past three months and had fled from there.

"He escaped yesterday in Zaria and boarded a commercial motorcycle taxi to the nearest police station," Adenaike said.

"We handed him over to the French embassy this morning," he added.

Nigeria's defence spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A diplomatic source told Reuters Collomp was weak and had lost a lot of weight but was not injured.

Collomp's brother told French radio Hollande had called him to inform him his brother was free.

"It is an immense relief and the end of an 11-months long nightmare," Denis Collomp told France Info.

A source close to Hollande, who is on a state visit to Israel, said the president had spoken to Collomp and his family from the presidential plane.

The source did not comment on the circumstances of Collomp's release.

"As long as we do not have the hostage's version we will not know exactly what has happened," he said.

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who arrived in Israel with Hollande, was flying to Nigeria immediately. A diplomatic source said Fabius might by back in France with Collomp as early as Sunday evening.

In September, Collomp - an engineer at French renewable energy firm Vergnet - asked for help in a three-minute video posted on a jihadi website.

Ansaru, the militant group that kidnapped him, said soon after his abduction that he had been taken in retaliation for France's military action against jihadi insurgents in nearby Mali and its ban on wearing the full-face veil.

Britain has put Ansaru on its official "terrorist group" list, saying it is aligned with al Qaeda and was behind the kidnapping of a British national and a Italian who were killed last year during a failed rescue attempt.

The group is thought to have loose ties to the better-known Islamist militant sect Boko Haram, which has killed thousands in a four-year-long insurgency focused mostly on Nigerian security forces, religious targets and politicians.

Boko Haram and splinter groups like Ansaru pose the biggest security threat in Africa's second-biggest economy and top oil exporter, a major supplier to the Europe, Brazil and India.

Collomp's release comes just weeks after four French hostages kidnapped in Niger by AQIM, were released on October 29 after three years in captivity.

Seven other French nationals are being held hostage in Syria, Mali and Nigeria, including French priest Georges Vandenbeusch, who was kidnapped in northern Cameroon last week and is believed to be held in Nigeria.

