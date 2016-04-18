PARIS French nuclear security watchdog ASN said on Monday that it had been informed of the falsification of control reports by a French engineering company which produces parts used by industries that supply the nuclear sector among others.

ASN did not namee companies involved, but said in a statement that equipment destined for a research reactor under construction may have been affected.

The watchdog said an investigation has been launched to determine the scope of the falsification. It also requested that the nuclear industry sector carry out checks.

(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Louise Heavens)