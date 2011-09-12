BRUSSELS The European Commission said it would work with French authorities to monitor the Marcoule nuclear waste treatment site in the south of the country, after an explosion on Monday killed one person.

"No radiation leak from the building has been reported by the French authorities. The Commission will monitor closely the situation together with the national authorities," a statement by the EU executive said.

EU countries including France -- the world's most nuclear reliant country -- are currently carrying out stress tests on all their nuclear reactors, in the wake of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in March.

The Centraco site where the blast occurred -- owned by French power utility EDF -- is not included in a round of EU nuclear "stress tests," as it does not house any nuclear reactors, the Commission said.

Instead, the facility will have to comply with newly agreed EU rules on nuclear waste disposal, which require radioactive material to be buried in secure bunkers hundreds of metres underground in future, rather than stored on the surface.

The EU's 143 nuclear plants produce about 50,000 cubic metres (1.77 million cu ft) of radioactive waste each year, says nuclear industry body Foratom.

