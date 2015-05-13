The logo of French telecom operator Orange is seen during the company's 2013 annual results presentation in Paris March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS France's competition regulator has opened an investigation into national telecoms group Orange, it said on Wednesday, adding that it was too early to judge its outcome.

Orange itself disclosed the existence of the inquiry, which concerns its business of selling fixed and mobile services to corporate customers, in its annual report published in early April.

French media reports later said Orange could be hit with a fine worth hundreds of millions of euros.

France's Competition Authority said in a statement on Wednesday that it was not the source of those media reports, and that its officials were continuing their investigation.

A decision on whether Orange had broken competition rules will be made later by the authority and its college of members once the inquiry concluded, it said.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Greg Mahlich)