PARIS France's new Socialist government will sign off on a decree next week that would partially roll back the pension age for people who have worked since early in life, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Friday.

Ayrault said in an interview with BFM TV that there was no need to pass a law to make the changes to a 2010 pension reform, and instead a decree would be presented at the government's June 6 cabinet meeting.

"Restoring the retirement age to 60 for those who have worked 41 years will be the main issue of next week's cabinet meeting. A decree will be presented to the cabinet on June 6 for approval," Ayrault said.

"This is for people who started very early in laborious jobs and have been contributing (to the system) for many years."

President Francois Hollande, who took power in mid-May, made rolling back his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy's pension reform a key part of his election manifesto. The decision to press ahead with it comes despite an EU warning that France will struggle to meet its fiscal targets without spending cuts.

Sarkozy's hard-won reform, which raised the age at which people can retire on a full pension to 62 from 60, was applauded by financial markets concerned about France's ability to cut its debt and deficit levels in the face of stagnant economic growth.

Ayrault said that the tweaks to the pension system would be financed by increased contributions and that the new government was fully committed to meeting a target to cut the public deficit to within 3 percent of gross domestic product next year.

In addition to the initial changes, Hollande's government is due to start talks with unions and employers in the coming months on a broader overhaul of the retirement system and how it is financed.

In its annual assessment of French public finances, the European Commission said on Wednesday that the financing of the pension system needed to be closely monitored.

Ayrault also said the government would raise the minimum wage, as Hollande also promised during his campaign, in July, although he said it would be a moderate increase to reflect the fact that many small companies are struggling financially.

The government is also preparing a plan for mid-June that would force pay cuts among senior executives in state-controlled companies to ensure none of them earn more than 20 times the salary of the lowest-paid employee.

(Reporting by Catherine Bremer and Alexandria Sage; Editing by Hugh Lawson)