French President Francois Hollande smiles before delivering his speech after his visit at the Museum of Civilizations from Europe and the Mediterranean (MuCEM) in Marseille, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS A panel tasked with advising the French government on a pension reform will suggest a small rise in employer contributions, the daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, a proposal which goes against European Commission recommendations.

The panel's conclusions, which are due to be submitted to the Socialist government next week as the basis of the biggest pension overhaul in years, also suggests cuts in tax exemptions on pensioners, squeezing future payouts and reviewing civil servant pensions, Le Figaro cited union sources as saying.

President Francois Hollande has told the French they must expect to work longer as part of the pension reform.

But he last week angrily accused the Commission of trying to "dictate" details of reforms which Brussels wants in return for granting France two extra years to hit deficit-reduction goals.

Citing reform priorities, the EU executive called on France to take measures by the end of 2013 to bring its pension system into balance in a sustainable manner no later than 2020 "while avoiding an increase in employers' social contributions".

The IMF also warned on Tuesday against increasing employers' contributions, saying that would go against measures taken by the government to help businesses become more competitive.

According to Le Figaro, the panel proposes raising one small part of total employer contributions known as "uncapped employer contributions" from 1.6 percent to 1.9 percent.

"This measure would penalise the labour component," said Philippe Crevel, head of the Cercle des Epargnants ("Circle of Savers") think tank and a pensions expert.

He noted that Hollande's move a year ago to put back the retirement age to 60 from 62 for people who have worked in physically tiring jobs since a young age had already effectively bumped up employer contributions by 0.1 percentage points.

"Adding another 0.3 percentage points would mean an increase of more than 2 billion euros (1.7 billion pounds)," he said.

Hollande's reform, due to be in place by 2014, will be politically tough as he was elected on a promise to partially roll back a reform of conservative predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy's that raised the statutory retirement age to 62 from 60.

The panel of experts, which has spent three months poring over the issue, favours lifting the pension contribution period from 41.5 years at present over any increase in the statutory retirement age, according to Le Figaro.

As well as employer charges being marginally raised, workers could have their contributions adjusted with economic cycles so that what they pay in would not always have the same weight.

The average French person stops working at 60 versus almost 64 in other rich nations.

Pensions are based on a pay-as-you scheme for all and complementary company schemes, all of which are state-funded.

(Reporting by Catherine Bremer; Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John)