French Social Affairs and Health Minister Marisol Touraine gestures as she attends a news conference at the hospital in Lille, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS French Social Affairs Minister Marisol Touraine told Socialist lawmakers on Tuesday the government would push ahead with plans to lengthen the mandatory pension contribution period, a contentious issue that the party opposes.

France is under pressure from its euro zone neighbours to deliver on promised reforms to boost competitiveness and cut spending, and Socialist President Francois Hollande has promised to tackle the country's indebted pension system.

With the Socialist party having warned it could oppose painful changes to the age-old system, some economists have speculated that any reform could end up being watered down.

Hollande wants to accelerate a process already under way to extend the mandatory pension contribution period beyond the current 41.5 years, a plan that has already created tensions with unions threatening street protests and strikes.

In a meeting with Socialist deputies on Tuesday, Touraine said she wanted an "ambitious enough" reform, rejecting any notion the government would postpone changes hoped for both by Brussels and the markets, lawmaker Christophe Caresche told Reuters.

"She accepted the fact that with lifespans getting longer, one had to work longer," Caresche said. "We know this means lengthening the contribution period."

Touraine - who has been meeting with worker and employer groups in advance of the reform - also said the government would be careful not to "overload contributions", Caresche said.

Without reform, the funding gap in France's pension system, depleted by rising unemployment, is expected to rise from today's 14 billion euros $18.5 billion (12 billion pounds) to 20 billion euros by 2020.

The European Commission has urged France to balance the system's books no later than 2020 and the European Union has granted the country two extra years to bring its overall budget deficit into line.

France's last pension reform was in 2010 under conservative Nicolas Sarkozy, who raised the retirement age by two years to 62.

