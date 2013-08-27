PARIS A French pension reform will seek to increase worker and company contributions to the retirement system in equal proportions from 2014, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's office said on Tuesday.

The reform proposal, finalised after two days of talks between the government, trade unions and employers, would also extend the period workers have to pay into the pension system to 43 years by 2035 from 41.5 years under existing plans.

The proposal, which aims to fill a hole in pension coffers that is set to reach 20 billion euros (17.23 billion pounds) in 2020, stopped short of trimming the annual increases in pensions that adjust them for inflation.

