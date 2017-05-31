Fuel pumps are covered with a plastic bag to indicate the petrol station is out of gas and diesel fuel as a strike continues by transporters of hazardous materials in France that hit fuel distribution across the country, in Paris, France, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's CGT trade union said a strike by transporters of hazardous materials that has caused fuel shortages could be wound down by the weekend after talks on Wednesday with the transport ministry.

The hardline CGT called the strike, which triggered panic-buying at petrol stations across the country, demanding wage increases and better working conditions for drivers.

"We've made a lot of progress today," the head of the CGT's transport branch, Jerome Verite, told reporters after the talks. He said an agreement with the government would now be put to strikers for approval.

French oil and gas company Total, said that about 24 percent or 83 out of its 340 petrol stations in the Ile-de-France region that includes the French capital, had ran out of fuel, compared with 40 stations the previous day.

Nationally, 4 percent of its 2,200 petrol stations were out of fuel and a picket line was hampering supply from three fuel depots which were operating at minimum capacity, it said.

No official figures were available for more than 11,000 petrol stations across France operated by other businesses.

France Info radio reported that 523 petrol stations in France were completely dry, while another 400 were partially out of fuel.

Prior to the meeting, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said in a statement there was no widespread shortage beyond supply difficulties in certain areas. She urged consumers not to panic-buy and to maintain their usual consumption patterns.

(Reporting by Bate Felix and Curil Camu; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans)