TOULOUSE, France An Algerian military transport aircraft returning to the country from Paris with six people aboard crashed in south-eastern France on Friday, the local fire brigade said.

There was no immediate information on any causalities on the plane, which crashed and caught fire at around 3:00 a.m. British time in a mountainous, uninhabited area near the city of Avignon.

About 70 fire-fighters arrived at the scene where the plane was still burning two hours after the crash. "We don't know if there are any victims," a fire brigade source said.

France's civil aviation authority said the plane was a military transport registered in Algeria.

