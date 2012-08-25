France's Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks to the media as he leaves the first weekly cabinet meeting after summer vacation break at the Elysee Palace in Paris August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault announced a major reform of the tax system to make it more progressive, place more value on work and stimulate investment and growth, he told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

The new Socialist government also plans to stick to a 75 percent rate of tax for earnings above 1 million euros (790 thousand pounds) a year, he said in an interview with the paper released on Saturday ahead of publication on Sunday.

Ayrault promised "a more progressive tax that mainly places the effort on those who until now have been favoured by the right," referring to the previous government under Nicolas Sarkozy.

The new tax regime, to be introduced from the autumn, aims to encourage investment and growth, especially for innovative companies and small and medium-sized businesses, he added.

Ayrault acknowledged that analysts considered the 1.2 percent growth forecast on which the government is basing its budget would be difficult to maintain.

But he added: "As I said, we will set a growth hypothesis for 2013 which is reasonable, realistic and credible."

The prime minister also said the government was planning to announce measures relating to the cost of fuel to help boost consumers' purchasing power.

(Reporting by James Regan)