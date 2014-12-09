PRAGUE Low government bond yields and a falling oil price create a situation that can be used to help support economic growth, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.
"This maybe offers a situation that will allow us to support growth," Valls said, speaking through an interpreter at the start of a Czech-French economic forum in Prague.
"The global situation should improve in 2015 and 2016, and (this should) improve the economic situation in France."
(Reporting by Jan Schmidt and Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet)