A ''Manufactured in France'' label is seen on a pair of socks displayed at the ''Made In France'' fair in Paris, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS The decline in French manufacturing activity eased in January, a survey showed on Monday, in a positive sign for President Francois Hollande as he launches a new drive to boost competitiveness in the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

Data compiler Markit said its French purchasing managers' index rose to 49.3 in January from 47.0 in December, its highest reading since September.

That was better than a preliminary reading of 48.8 released in mid-January and brought the index closer to the 50-point line dividing expansions in activity from contractions.

In a good sign for future activity, the flow of new orders improved, with foreign demand in particular growing for the first time in three months, while staffing levels were reduced only marginally.

Manufacturers reported that input prices continued to rise while sale prices fell for the first time in three months, in a sign that margins got squeezed.

A long decline in manufacturing, which only generates 16 percent of French economic output, is one of the starkest signs of France's loss of competitiveness.

Desperate to reverse the trend, Hollande announced a major shift towards supply-side policies last month, offering companies a tax break worth 30 billion euros ($40.7 billion) in exchange for hiring more staff.

Battling near record unemployment, Hollande said he would phase out charges that companies pay to finance family benefits if they committed to targets for job creation as well as investment in France.

"While a recovery remains elusive for the time being, the hope will be that President Hollande's new reform agenda will deliver some sort of a shot in the arm to business confidence and kick-start a return to growth," Markit senior economist Jack Kennedy said.

The PMI surveys have painted a consistently dark picture of activity in the French economy, but other indicators from the central bank and the INSEE statistics institute have suggested industrial activity has returned to its long-term average.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)