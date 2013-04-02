An employee of the Smart Cars factory works on an engine at the Smart Fortwo assembly line in Hambach, eastern France, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS French manufacturing activity retreated for the 13th month in a row in March, hurt by another slump in new orders in a sign of tough times ahead, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Markit final purchasing managers index for manufacturing inched up to a three-month high in March of 44.0 from 43.9 in February.

That was slightly better than a preliminary reading of 43.9 reported in mid-March but still well below the 50 line that divides growth in activity from contraction.

Markit said panelists reported subdued demand in the face of a weak domestic economy, with new orders declining for 21st month in a row despite firms cutting their prices.

"A very slight improvement in the headline PMI figure does little to disguise an ongoing sharp deterioration in French manufacturing sector operating conditions during March," Markit senior economist Jack Kennedy said.

Though manufacturing generates only 16 percent of economic output, it is a bellwether for the broader private sector because many service providers rely on factories for business.

France is teetering on the brink of its third recession since the 2008-2009 financial crisis as businesses struggle with weak demand and consumers lie low in the face a relentless rise in unemployment to near record levels.