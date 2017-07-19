FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron says French defence budget to rise by 2025
July 19, 2017 / 12:47 PM / in a day

Macron says French defence budget to rise by 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers (R) attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 14, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron, whose armed forces chief quit on Wednesday in a row over short-term spending cuts, confirmed after naming a replacement that he still intended to raise the defence budget over time, a government spokesman said.

Spokesman Christophe Castaner said resigning General Pierre de Villiers would be replaced within 24 hours by General Francois Lecointre, a seasoned fighter born in 1962.

Macron, he said, had named Lecointre and also told ministers at a weekly cabinet meeting that he was still aiming to raise the defence budget to 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2025 despite cutbacks in 2017.

Reporting by Brian Love and Michel Rose; editing by John Irish

