French President Francois Hollande is seen before appearing on France 2 television prime time live programme ''Dialogues Citoyens'' (Citizen's Dialogue) for an interview at the Musee de l'Homme in Paris, France, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

PARIS French President Francois Hollande will decide at the end of the year if he will seek a new mandate next year, he said in a TV interview on Thursday.

"My policies are producing results and will produce even more," Hollande told France 2 television. Asked when he would decide whether he would run in next year's presidential elections he said: "At the end of the year."

