At least 13 killed, 42 injured in explosion inside church in Egypt's Nile delta
CAIRO At least 13 were killed and 42 injured in an explosion inside a church in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta on Sunday, Egypt's state television reported.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande will decide at the end of the year if he will seek a new mandate next year, he said in a TV interview on Thursday.
"My policies are producing results and will produce even more," Hollande told France 2 television. Asked when he would decide whether he would run in next year's presidential elections he said: "At the end of the year."
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Matthias Blamont)
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.