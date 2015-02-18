French President Francois Hollande (L) and Prime Minister Manuel Valls leave the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS President Francois Hollande told ministers on Wednesday its planned economic reforms must be pursued, a day after the government resorted to a rarely used decree procedure to head off back-bench opposition to a set of de-regulation measures.

Government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said after a regular cabinet meeting that Hollande defended the use of the controversial so-called 49-3 mechanism on Tuesday so as "to move quickly, to lose no time and take no risks". It can only be used on one bill per parliamentary sitting.

The de-regulation bill is a bid to kickstart growth in the euro zone's second economy and will be held up by Paris as proof of its determination to reform as it seeks more time from EU partners to bring its public deficit within EU limits.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Mark John; Editing by Nick Vinocur)