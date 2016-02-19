French President Francois Hollande accompanies guests at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that he had not yet made up his mind on whether to stand again in elections next year.

Hollande, dogged by low popularity ratings, said he stood by a past pledge that he would only run in the 2017 vote if he managed to bring unemployment down.

"I might be candidate, I might not be a candidate," Hollande told France Inter radio.

"It's all about unemployment," he said, "I need to have results."

Hollande said unemployment, now at an 18-year-high of 10.6 percent, would be the key focus of the last 14 months of his term, adding that he would press ahead with labour reform plans although they have raised strong criticism within his Socialist party.

"I won't let that reform slip," he said.

