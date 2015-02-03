French former President Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech at a campaign rally for the leadership of the UMP political party in Paris, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy told supporters to back whoever they wanted in a by-election pitting a National Front candidate against a Socialist rival, breaking with a mainstream party tradition of recommending anyone but the far right.

The local UMP candidate was knocked out in Sunday's first round in the eastern constituency of Le Doubs, prompting some UMP officials to urge their conservative supporters to switch allegiance to the Socialists to defeat the anti-immigrant FN.

For decades, France's two biggest parties have put their differences aside when necessary to defeat FN candidates in run-off votes, by urging supporters to vote for their mainstream rival.

While Sarkozy stressed he was not trying to cosy up to the FN, he and others argue that the longstanding practice has alienated FN sympathisers they want to attract back to the UMP.

"Our position is clear: no complacency or rapprochement with the National Front, but freedom of choice for our voters. We tell them: 'Make your own choice'," Sarkozy told UMP lawmakers ahead of a meeting of the party's national executive on Monday.

The party later on Tuesday issued a declaration calling on voters to abstain or leave their ballots blank to "express their double opposition" against both FN and the governing Socialists.

Sarkozy, who came out of retirement late last year to reclaim the UMP leadership ahead of a 2017 presidential bid, acknowledged that victory for the resurgent FN of Marine Le Pen was possible in Sunday's decisive second round.

The FN came out ahead with 32.6 percent in the first round vote for the parliamentary seat in Le Doubs left vacant by Pierre Moscovici, a Socialist deputy appointed as an EU commissioner. The Socialist candidate came in second with 28.9 percent ahead of the conservative UMP candidate.

Some conservatives acknowledge Sarkozy's return to politics has not given much of a boost to a UMP that is internally split and still trying to recover from a party funding scandal.

The FN has just two deputies in the French lower house of parliament but secured control of a record 11 town halls in municipal elections last year, when it also emerged as France's strongest party in European Parliament elections.

Socialist Party ratings improved after President Francois Hollande was seen to handle well the aftermath of Islamist attacks last month that killed 17 people in Paris.

But it needs a further boost ahead of local elections in March and regional elections later in the year in which they risk heavy losses to the National Front.

(Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Mark John and Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Heinrich)