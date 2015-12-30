French President Francois Hollande walks to his office at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 23, 2015, following the weekly cabinet meeting. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Voter confidence in French President Francois Hollande fell by four percentage points to 27 percent in December from November, according to a Harris Interactive poll published on Wednesday.

The drop takes Hollande back near the rating he had in September, before the Nov. 13 Islamist militant attacks in Paris that killed 130 people, Harris noted. Hollande's response to the attack boosted his popularity.

The poll was conducted on Dec 23 and 24 among 1,109 people aged 18 and over. Pollster BVA reported a similar decline in Hollande's approval rating, by 3 percentage points to 30 points, in its December poll on Dec. 19.

Hollande is expected to face a tight three-way battle for a second term as French President in 2017.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Dominic Evans)