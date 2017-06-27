Newly elected members of parliament Jean-Luc Melenchon (2-R) and Alexis Corbiere (R) of La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) political party, arrive at the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Newly elected member of parliament Marine Le Pen of France's far-right National Front (FN) political party arrives at the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Newly-elected member of parliament Gilbert Collard (R) of France's far-right National Front (FN) political party attends the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Newly elected member of parliament Cedric Villani of the Institute Henri Poincare, who was awarded with the Fields medal 2010, of 'La Republique en Marche' (Republic on the Move or LREM) political party casts his vote for the election of the speaker during the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Newly-elected member of parliament Alexis Corbiere (R) of La France Insoumise political party (France Unbowed) attend the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Newly-elected members of parliament Francois de Rugy (L) of 'La Republique en Marche' (Republic on the Move or LREM) political party and Francois Ruffin (R) of La France Insoumise political party (France Unbowed) attend the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Temporary speaker of the parliament Bernard Brochand attends the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Newly-elected members of parliament attend the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Newly-elected members of parliament applaud the new speaker Francois de Rugy (C) of 'La Republique en Marche' (Republic on the Move or LREM) political party during the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Newly-elected members of parliament Emmanuelle Menard (L) of France's far-right National Front (FN) political party and Jean-Luc Melenchon (R) of La France Insoumise political party (France Unbowed) attend the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Newly-elected member of parliament Manuel Valls casts his vote for the election of the speaker during the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Newly-elected member of parliament Marine Le Pen of France's far-right National Front (FN) political party attends the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Newly-elected speaker of the French National Assembly Francois de Rugy of 'La Republique en Marche' (Republic on the Move or LREM) political party delivers his speech during the opening session in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A general view shows the hemicycle of the French National Assembly during its opening session in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A general view shows the hemicycle of the French National Assembly during its opening session in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS The youngest, most ethnically diverse and gender-balanced parliament in France's modern history held its first session on Tuesday as President Emmanuel Macron's deputies, many of them political novices, got down to business.

Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) party won a large majority in parliamentary elections this month, consolidating his presidential win in May. Like Macron, most LREM lawmakers had never previously held elected office.

About six years younger on average than the previous batch of MPs, the new lawmakers are also less male-dominated, with a record 223 women out of 577 deputies.

Ethnic minorities were also better represented: 35 lawmakers compared with 10 in the previous legislature, according to France 24 TV.

Lawmakers picked Francois de Rugy as speaker of the National Assembly, a role that influences parliament's agenda.

In his opening speech to the assembly, De Rugy, a former Green politician who rallied behind Macron's presidential bid, alluded to the record low turnout of less than 50 percent seen in the parliamentary election.

"For the first time in the Fifth Republic's history, we were elected by a minority of French people," he said.

"This gives us the responsibility to earn back the trust that decades of economic and social crises have eroded."

RESISTANCE

Some items on Macron's agenda of pro-business reforms are already facing resistance, in a country where unemployment has held above 7 percent since 1983.

Some trade unions staged protests near parliament to voice their opposition to Macron's plan to relax France's stringent labour code.

"I belong to the generation that built labour rights, but those rights are being damaged," CGT union member Henri Renard told Reuters TV.

"Taking us back to the 19th century isn't a good thing," he said outside parliament.

The new lawmakers will face the first big test of Macron's mandate on Wednesday when the government releases the first draft of its labour reform bill. They will vote on the bill over the summer in a fast-track procedure.

On Thursday, the public auditor will also give an update on the state of public finances.

Ministers have made no secret that they do not expect good news and anticipate broad spending cuts, blaming the previous Socialist-led government for letting finances slip in its last months in office.

France's other parties, including the Republicans and the former ruling Socialists, have been left deeply fragmented in the wake of Macron's successes, which have upset France's political landscape.

Socialist Party head Jean-Christophe Cambadelis said on Twitter that fragmentation of the National Assembly into eight political groups was "a recipe for crisis".

(Additional reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Louise Ireland)