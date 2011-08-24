PARIS If French President Nicolas Sarkozy's plans to raise taxes on the rich sound like they come straight from Socialist rivals' campaign manifestos, that's because they do.

Facing a tough battle for re-election next April, the conservative leader has moved to occupy part of the left's turf, seeking to shed his image as a 'president of the rich' and force his left-wing opponents towards more radical positions.

The battle for voters' trust on fiscal matters is shaping up as a major theme ahead of the 2012 election as financial market turmoil and this month's S&P downgrade on U.S. debt triggers new scrutiny of France's prized AAA credit rating.

"Sarkozy is quite pragmatic and I am not surprised that some key proposals symbolic of the left are being plundered to pull the carpet out from under them," Societe Generale's chief France economist, Michel Martinez, said.

"In particular, taxing super-high salaries so that Sarkozy isn't criticised as being the president of the rich."

Determined to meet deficit targets in the face of slowing growth, the government aims to raise billions of euros in extra revenues under a package being finalised on Wednesday.

It hopes to make a wide-ranging clampdown on tax breaks enjoyed by many more palatable with a largely symbolic tax increase on the highest earners.

Some of France's richest people, including the billonaire heiress of L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA) and the head of oil major Total (TOTF.PA), said this week they want to pay more taxes.

In a petition on the website of weekly magazine Le Nouvel Observateur on Tuesday, 16 company executives, business leaders and rich individuals called for the creation of a "special contribution" to ease France's budget problems.

The driver of the campaign, advertising giant Publicis' chief executive Maurice Levy, said a shifting attitude to deficits and debt explained why some rich people wanted to pay more to the taxman.

"I don't want it to be only symbolic, I think it should be a real contribution," he told Reuters on Wednesday.

BANKER BASHING

Although his poll ratings are improving, Sarkozy has trailed Socialist candidates, which means he has much to gain by winning over swing voters currently leaning to the left.

A Viavoice poll published on Monday in left-wing daily Liberation found just over half of respondents want the Socialists to win the election and end three terms of conservative government.

In another push into the left's territory, Sarkozy is trying to tap into a seam of public mistrust for the banking sector by pushing plans for a Europe-wide tax on financial transactions.

His Socialist rivals hoped to make such a tax one of their main responses to the financial crisis, but the president said last week that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would propose the idea to their euro zone partners.

That sparked an angry reaction from the financial sector.

"Sarkozy is annexing a theme that traditionally belongs to the left," said Francois Miquet-Marty, associate director of pollsters Viavoice. "The left is seeing the range of proposals it can offer narrow."

Sarkozy's foray onto the Socialists' turf is forcing them to fall back on other ideas, including some more radical ones that would turn the clock back on recent reforms.

GOLDEN RULE

One response to the crisis favoured by the Socialists is the issuance of common euro zone bonds - an idea that is gaining traction across Europe even if nations without whose support the project could never go ahead -- notably Germany -- remain deeply opposed.

Senior figures on the left also want to roll back Sarkozy's hard-fought pension reforms, which sits uncomfortably with their pledge to maintain the president's goals for reducing the public deficit.

An about-face on changes that saw higher retirement ages start being phased in last month could trigger a downgrade of France's triple-A badge since ratings agencies have said the reform was key to underpinning it.

"The Socialist Party will need credible policies and the fact that (it) still wants to bring the retirement age back down will be a stumbling block," SocGen's Martinez said.

Sarkozy is also putting the Socialists' fiscal credibility to a very public test by seeking their backing for a proposal to write budget discipline into the constitution in a reform that would require support from at least some party members to pass.

Seeking to chip away at their opposition, the French leader has asked Prime Minister Francois Fillon to directly lobby Socialist and other lawmakers to back the reform, which ratings agencies say would help anchor France's AAA grade for the long term.

Eager to avoid handing Sarkozy a legislative victory so close to the election, most Socialists have poured scorn on the plans for a budget-balancing "golden rule" in the constitution.

However, cracks in their unity are emerging with Manuel Valls, a leading voice on the right of the Socialist Party and a longshot to win its presidential candidacy, saying he could in principle support a deficit-control rule.

"Letting the deficit and debt get out of control leaves us at the mercy of the markets," Valls said in an interview with Liberation, while adding that Sarkozy's proposal needed to be revised. (Editing by John Stonestreet)