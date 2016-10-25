French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux, a member of the conservative Les Republicains political party and candidate for the centre-right presidential primary, attends a rally as he campaigns in Rennes, France, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS France must fix the "many mistakes" that have been made on tax policy, the leading candidate in next year's presidential election Alain Juppe said on Tuesday, saying that would help Paris win the battle to lure London-based firms worried by Brexit.

Speaking during a visit at the Paris-based financial markets operator Euronext, Juppe said that European leaders must not drag their feet on Brexit.

Juppe, whom polls seen winning both a centre-right primary in November and the presidential election next year, said he was "stupefied" by parliament plans to increase share tax and was opposed to it.

He reaffirmed plans to cut corporate tax and scrap a wealth tax on the rich.

While he wishes Britain to keep a relation of some sort with the bloc's single market he insisted that the free movement of workers could not be separated from the EU's other freedoms, including that of capital.

"One cannot be in and out at the same time," he said.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas)