6 hours ago
French President Macron's popularity rating drops
#World News
July 23, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 6 hours ago

French President Macron's popularity rating drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity rating has slumped by 10 percentage points this month, according to an Ifop poll on Sunday - the biggest decline for a new president since 1995.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference following a Franco-German joint cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

The poll, published in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, said 54 percent of people in France were satisfied with Macron in July, compared with 64 percent in June.

It added the last time a newly elected president had lost ground in that way was Jacques Chirac in 1995. The Ifop poll echoed a similar finding in a recent BVA poll.

Macron has had a tough month, marked by a public row over military spending cuts with top armed forces chief General Pierre de Villiers that led to de Villiers' resignation.

Macron also ending up overruling his own prime minister by vowing to press ahead with tax cuts in 2018, while plans to cut housing benefits have also come in for criticism.

Reporting by Yves Clarisse and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Potter

