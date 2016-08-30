PARIS French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron will not announce on Tuesday if he will run for president, a spokeswoman said after he resigned from government, adding that his new party will first work on its door-to-door campaign and on making proposals.

"The agenda we set up in April (when Macron launched his own party) has not changed," a spokeswoman for his 'En Marche' party told Reuters.

The party will first take time to take stock of the situation in France with the door-to-door campaign it started in May and present the results at the end of September.

"After that we will make proposals, and after that candidacy questions will be dealt with," the spokeswoman said.

