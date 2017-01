French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron leaves a weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS France's outspoken economy minister Emmanuel Macron will resign later on Tuesday, a source close to the former investment banker told Reuters, confirming reports in local media.

The 38-year-old Macron had in May launched what he called a "Great March", a door-to-door campaign across France to collect voters' grievances ahead of 2017 presidential elections, in a new sign of his political ambitions.

