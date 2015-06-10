French President Francois Hollande (L) escorts soccer's UEFA president Michel Platini after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

UEFA President Michel Platini holds a news conference a year before the start of Euro 2016, in Paris, France, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

UEFA President Michel Platini (R) presents a facsimile of an Euro 2016 ticket to former soccer player Basile Boli (L) during a news conference a year before the start of Euro 2016, in Paris, France, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

UEFA President Michel Platini (C), UEFA EURO 2016 president Jacques Lambert (2ndL) and former French soccer player Basile Boli pose with facsimiles of Euro 2016 tickets during a news conference a year before the start of Euro 2016, in Paris, France, June 10 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Europe's football chief said on Wednesday he had officially invited French Prime Minister Manuel Valls to watch last Saturday's Champions League final in Berlin, after a row exploded about Valls' use of a government jet to get there.

Michel Platini, head of UEFA, also said Valls' cabinet had told him ahead of the match that he wanted to discuss the EURO 2016 tournament, to be hosted by France, and the corruption allegations engulfing world football's governing body FIFA.

Platini's comments could help Spanish-born Valls -- a longstanding Barcelona fan -- defend himself against mounting accusations that he treated himself and his two children to a private excursion at taxpayers' expense.

"I told Mr Valls that if Barcelona reached the final, I would invite him ... I kept my word," Platini told a news conference in Paris to mark the first EURO 2016 ticket sales.

Frenchman Platini, 59, who went into football administration after a glittering career as a player and coach, is tipped as a possible candidate to succeed his former mentor Sepp Blatter, who announced last week he would step down as FIFA president.

Opposition French politicians have called on Valls, who has taken a tough line against abuse of power by France's elite, to pay back the cost of the trip on the 10-seat Falcon jet.

Valls on Tuesday defended the visit, however, saying he was within his rights to go and discuss an important sporting event. President Francois Hollande has backed him.

