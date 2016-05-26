PARIS Power output in France fell by at least 5 gigawatts on Thursday after members of the CGT union at utility EDF (EDF.PA) joined a rolling nationwide strike against planned government reforms, a union official said.

CGT members at 19 nuclear power plants had voted on Wednesday to join the strike which has already paralysed French businesses and disrupted fuel supplies leading to shortages in some parts of France in the past week.

Laurent Langlard, a CGT spokesman said power output was down by 5,000 MW by 0745 GMT as reactors reduced production but did not stop running.

State-controlled EDF has rules which require its staff to maintain a minimum output level so as to prevent power cuts during strike action.

The public may not notice a fall in nuclear power output but it incurs costs for EDF, which needs to start up more expensive fossil fuel-fired power plants and import electricity.

EDF was not immediately available to comment.

French power grid operator RTE, a subsidiary of EDF showed on its website that at least 11 nuclear reactors reported unplanned outages after the workers voted on Wednesday evening.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Robert Birsel and Jane Merriman)