French CGT trade union general secretary Philippe Martinez walks on stage to speak to union members who gathered for the start of the trial of Air France employees near the courthouse in Bobigny, France, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French CGT trade union general secretary Philippe Martinez (C) arrives to speak to union members who gathered for the start of the trial of Air France employees near the courthouse in Bobigny, France, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Strikes gripping France could be called off by Monday if President Francois Hollande's government backs down on a labour reform it is trying to push through, the head of the hardline CGT union leading the action said on Friday.

"The ball is in the government's court," Philippe Martinez told Reuters in an interview.

Despite weeks of street demos and waves of strikes, Hollande has refused to yield to protesters demands to withdraw the proposed law changes that would make hiring and firing easier.

As riot police cleared picketers and barricades blocking access to a large fuel depot on Friday, Hollande said after a summit with other world leaders in Japan that he would not let protesters strangle the economy.

Martinez said unions were prepared to return to the negotiating table, but only if Hollande came back from Japan saying he had heard their message.

When asked if he was prepared to let the strikes run on until France begins hosting the Euro football championship from June 10, he said;

"We're not looking for this to drag on. It can stop as soon as Monday."

Speaking on the sidelines of an anti-reforms rally outside Paris, Martinez said that in the absence of a government climbdown, the union had further actions planned for the coming weeks.

The CGT has dug in against the reforms after Hollande's Socialist government decided to force it through parliament earlier this month.

There has also been opposition from some lawmakers in the government's own Socialist Party, and waves of street demos and strikes.

Some other unions have accepted the reforms but the CGT is trying to keep up the momentum as the government uses riot police to break its blockades.

Union members at the CIM, an oil storage and supply services company which handles about 40 percent of French crude imports, have voted to extend their strike at the port terminal until Monday, a union official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)