A woman holds a flag showing a portrait of Che Guevara as she attends a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nice, France, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French labour union workers and students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French labour union workers and students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French labour union workers and students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A man cycles past graffiti on a wall depicting a woman holding a French flag during a demonstration against a French labour law proposal in Paris, France, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French labour union workers and students attend a demonstration against the labour law proposal in Paris, France, April 9, 2016. The banner reads 'Death to politic'. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Protesters walk past 'HSBC' bank during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Lille, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French CRS riot police are covered with paint during clashes with demonstrators during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French trade unions and high school students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French labour union workers and students attend a demonstration against the labour law proposal in Paris, France, April 9, 2016. The banner reads 'Hollande, are you sleeping?', 'Nuit Debout' (Rise up at Night). REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French high school students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, April 9, 2016. The placard reads 'I'm revolted'. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French high school students attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Marseille, France, April 9, 2016. The banner reads 'Youth irritated'. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French students talk at Place de la Republique before attending a demonstration against the labour law proposal in Paris, France, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Demonstrations around France against a draft labour reform law turned violent on Saturday, with at least seven police officers injured and 17 people arrested in Paris and Rennes, which saw the worst clashes.

Following changes to soften the bill, the broad-based protest movement has waned from its March 31 peak, when turnout estimates ranged between 390,000 and 1.2 million, suggesting President Francois Hollande may be able to ride out the storm.

Nonetheles, some 120,000 took part in Saturday's sixth day of protests around the country, according to the Interior Ministry.

Police clashed with groups of masked militants hurling projectiles in Paris as well as in Rennes and Nantes.

Paris police chief Michel Cadot said his officers had encountered "300-400 extremists" at the head of the union-organised protest in the capital.

The draft labour law seeks to introduce more working time flexibility and rein in labour tribunal challenges and payouts.

After some watering down in a parliamentary committee, Prime Minister Manuel Valls is expected to propose limited further adjustments on Monday following a meeting with student leaders at his Matignon office.

The public protests have posed an additional headache for Hollande, whose popularity ratings were already the lowest of any serving president in modern French history.

Dissent amid his governing Socialists last week forced Hollande to scrap plans to strip French citizenship from those convicted on terrorism charges, a climbdown from his tough stance in the wake of November's attacks.

And in a further challenge to his reelection chances for 2017, the party's national council announced on Saturday that it would back a primary contest to select a single presidential candidate for the broader French left - a prospect that is likely to embolden potential Socialist challengers.

The capital also saw the 10th outing for nocturnal protesters from the "Nuit Debout" movement ("Up all Night"). It began on the margins of the March 31 demonstrations and has since gathered every evening on Place de la Republique, spawning its own online radio station and field kitchens.

(Reporting by Pierre-Henri Allain and Yves Clarisse; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Toby Chopra)