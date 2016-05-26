Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls will receive representatives of the oil industry in his office on Saturday, his staff said on Thursday, as the sector is beset by strikes against planned labour reforms.
Valls has taken a tough stance against the hardline CGT union that has spearheaded the strikes, shutting down refineries and disrupting fuel supplies in the last two weeks.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.