French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (L) and Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri (R) leave after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls will receive representatives of the oil industry in his office on Saturday, his staff said on Thursday, as the sector is beset by strikes against planned labour reforms.

Valls has taken a tough stance against the hardline CGT union that has spearheaded the strikes, shutting down refineries and disrupting fuel supplies in the last two weeks.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)