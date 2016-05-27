Striking union workers of French oil giant Total gather in front of the oil refinery to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS French oil and gas company Total said on Friday that four of its five refineries in France had been completely shut down on Friday due to the ongoing nationwide strike against planned labour reforms.

Its fifth refinery, the 153,000 barrels-per-day La Mede in the south of France, was still running at reduced output capacity, the company said.

The French oil sector has been hit by a rolling strike called by hardline CGT and FO unions, which has disrupted fuel supply in France this week.

Total said about 741 of its petrol stations in France had partially or completely ran out of fuel on Friday.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Geert De Clercq)