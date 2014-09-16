PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday that he would seek a reform of worker representation rules criticised as a brake on hiring by year-end, but that the 35-hour working week would not be put in doubt nor the minimum wage reduced.

"A new negotiation, you know, has started on what we call the thresholds," he said in a speech to members of parliament ahead of a confidence vote, referring to rules that require companies with more than 50 employees to have works councils.

"By the end of this year, there is a path to find that will allow us to have real social dialogue in companies depending on their size, without hurting their growth."

He said the government would not change its 35-hour work week or lower the minimum wage, as the Medef employers' association had suggested.

"And, as I have already said, neither the 35-hour work week nor the rules on working hours will be put into doubt," he added.

