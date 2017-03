PARIS France's far-right National Front party is ahead in six constituencies in the first round of regional elections on Sunday, according to a France 2 exit poll, with a poll from the Paris region still to come.

Former president Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative Les Republicains party and their allies are ahead in three regions, with the Socialist party and its allies ahead in three other regions, according to the poll.

(Reporting by John Irish and Ingrid Melander)