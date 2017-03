PARIS Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday ruled out any alliance with President Francois Hollande's Socialist party to keep the far-right out of power in regional councils.

His conservative Republicans party came second nationally in the first round of regional elections on Sunday, behind the far-right National Front but ahead of the Socialists.

Run-offs will take place next Sunday.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and John Irish; Editing by Kevin Liffey)