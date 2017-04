French Prime Minister Manuel Valls gestures before a vote on a constitutional reform bill that addresses the nationality question and would also make it easier to decree a state of emergency, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday that France's new government, after a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, would keep up working for reforms until the end of Socialist President Francois Hollande's term in 2017.

Valls also said the new cabinet, named by Hollande to try to bolster his sagging popularity, was one that had experience, solidity and a broader base to include three members of the Greens Party.

