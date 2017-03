French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (R) and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attend a session before a no-confidence vote against French government at the National Assembly in Paris February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS France's Socialist government survived on Thursday a parliament no-confidence vote called by opposition conservatives after it this week resorted to a decree to bypass opposition to a flagship economic reform bill.

Some 234 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion, according to the official vote tally, short of the 289 votes needed to secure an absolute majority in the lower house of parliament.

A no-confidence vote has only succeeded once in France's 57-year-old Fifth Republic: in 1962, when it was used to oust the government of Georges Pompidou.

